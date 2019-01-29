Milkfood standalone net profit declines 21.92% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 0.65% to Rs 142.99 croreNet profit of Milkfood declined 21.92% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 0.65% to Rs 142.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 142.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales142.99142.06 1 OPM %5.086.36 -PBDT5.276.43 -18 PBT3.615.02 -28 NP2.853.65 -22
