Millennium Online Solutions (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 325.00% to Rs 0.17 croreNet profit of Millennium Online Solutions (India) reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 325.00% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.170.04 325 OPM %5.88-25.00 -PBDT0.01-0.01 LP PBT0.01-0.01 LP NP0.01-0.01 LP
