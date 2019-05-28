Minaxi Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 15.35% to Rs 10.48 croreNet loss of Minaxi Textiles reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 15.35% to Rs 10.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 76.81% to Rs 0.16 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.91% to Rs 44.38 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 54.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales10.4812.38 -15 44.3854.73 -19 OPM %9.4518.50 -11.4211.66 - PBDT0.341.26 -73 2.043.48 -41 PBT-0.120.79 PL 0.161.58 -90 NP-0.020.49 PL 0.160.69 -77
