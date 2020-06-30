Minda Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.83 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.84% to Rs 0.56 croreNet Loss of Minda Finance reported to Rs 2.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.84% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.13% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.560.69 -19 2.192.41 -9 OPM %78.5791.30 -78.54-16.18 - PBDT2.360.27 774 2.10-1.62 LP PBT2.36-2.10 LP 2.10-1.62 LP NP-2.83-2.03 -39 -0.92-2.14 57
