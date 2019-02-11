JUST IN
SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 108.26% in the December 2018 quarter
Minda Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore

Net profit of Minda Finance reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 12.50% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.090.08 13 OPM %11.1150.00 -PBDT0.010 0 PBT0.010 0 NP0.010 0

