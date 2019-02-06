Minda Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.61% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 39.19% to Rs 1470.09 croreNet profit of Minda Industries rose 16.61% to Rs 69.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 59.47 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 39.19% to Rs 1470.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1056.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1470.091056.16 39 OPM %12.2711.97 -PBDT168.61127.05 33 PBT107.7885.07 27 NP69.3559.47 17
