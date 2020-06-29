Minda Industries standalone net profit declines 89.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 11.45% to Rs 753.85 crore

Net profit of Minda Industries declined 89.23% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.45% to Rs 753.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 851.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.00% to Rs 107.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.11% to Rs 3174.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3492.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

