JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

DQ Entertainment International reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.42 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Minda Industries standalone net profit declines 89.23% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 11.45% to Rs 753.85 crore

Net profit of Minda Industries declined 89.23% to Rs 5.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 47.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 11.45% to Rs 753.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 851.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.00% to Rs 107.05 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 187.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 9.11% to Rs 3174.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3492.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales753.85851.37 -11 3174.943492.99 -9 OPM %7.0110.37 -8.939.54 - PBDT61.8696.22 -36 300.32354.06 -15 PBT24.9964.95 -62 162.97251.86 -35 NP5.1747.99 -89 107.05187.81 -43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 18:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU