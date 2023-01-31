Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 14.90% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mindspace REIT raises Rs 100-cr via commercial papers
Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 34.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Mindspace Business Parks REIT receives ratings from CRISIL
Mindspace Business Parks REIT achieves 5-star rating from GRESB In Development Benchmark
Mindspace Business Parks REIT fixes record date for distribution
-
Sales rise 26.65% to Rs 558.90 croreNet profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 14.90% to Rs 115.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 136.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.65% to Rs 558.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 441.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales558.90441.30 27 OPM %72.6878.74 -PBDT321.70283.00 14 PBT229.20199.10 15 NP115.90136.20 -15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU