Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 14.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Welspun Specialty Solutions reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.12 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Sales rise 26.65% to Rs 558.90 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 14.90% to Rs 115.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 136.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.65% to Rs 558.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 441.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales558.90441.30 27 OPM %72.6878.74 -PBDT321.70283.00 14 PBT229.20199.10 15 NP115.90136.20 -15

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 07:42 IST

