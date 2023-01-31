Mindspace Business Parks REIT consolidated net profit declines 14.90% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.65% to Rs 558.90 crore

Net profit of Mindspace Business Parks REIT declined 14.90% to Rs 115.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 136.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.65% to Rs 558.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 441.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.558.90441.3072.6878.74321.70283.00229.20199.10115.90136.20

