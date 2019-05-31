JUST IN
Mindteck (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.67 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 11.67% to Rs 80.30 crore

Net profit of Mindteck (India) reported to Rs 2.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 11.67% to Rs 80.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 71.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 2.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 5.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 0.87% to Rs 299.41 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 296.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales80.3071.91 12 299.41296.84 1 OPM %2.76-4.51 -1.470.43 - PBDT2.85-2.79 LP 6.252.80 123 PBT2.48-3.17 LP 4.361.50 191 NP2.67-7.90 LP 2.74-5.65 LP

