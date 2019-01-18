Mindtree consolidated net profit rises 35.12% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 1787.20 croreNet profit of Mindtree rose 35.12% to Rs 191.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 141.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 1787.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1377.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1787.201377.70 30 OPM %15.8515.05 -PBDT263.30208.70 26 PBT222.30166.80 33 NP191.20141.50 35
