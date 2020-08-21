Mindtree Ltd continues upmove

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 1195, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.36% in last one year as compared to a 6.11% gain in NIFTY and a 15.82% gain in the Nifty IT.

Mindtree Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1195, up 1.73% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.76% on the day, quoting at 11397.8. The Sensex is at 38505.8, up 0.75%. Mindtree Ltd has added around 17.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18126.1, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.93 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 25.76 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

