Mindtree Ltd up for five straight sessions

Mindtree Ltd is quoting at Rs 1252.2, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 83.88% in last one year as compared to a 6.96% gain in NIFTY and a 25.79% gain in the Nifty IT.

Mindtree Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1252.2, up 0.04% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 11570.45. The Sensex is at 39237.39, up 0.49%. Mindtree Ltd has added around 7.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mindtree Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.86% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19627.3, up 0.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.9 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1252.8, up 0.02% on the day. Mindtree Ltd is up 83.88% in last one year as compared to a 6.96% gain in NIFTY and a 25.79% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 27.45 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)