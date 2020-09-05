Mini Diamonds (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 97.04% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net loss of Mini Diamonds (India) reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.04% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.165.41-31.251.48-0.060.03-0.080-0.080

