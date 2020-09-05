Mini Diamonds (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mini Diamonds (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.14 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Thomas Cook (India) launches City Escapes for mini-breaks in Europe
The Unstoppable Force: JOY Celebrates the Spirit of Womanhood
Former England batsman Key recovering from 'mini stroke'
Senco Gold reopens 11 stores in 4 states with all safety measures
-
Sales decline 97.04% to Rs 0.16 croreNet loss of Mini Diamonds (India) reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 97.04% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.165.41 -97 OPM %-31.251.48 -PBDT-0.060.03 PL PBT-0.080 0 NP-0.080 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU