JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Waterbase reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.39 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 61.85% to Rs 42.94 crore

Net profit of Mini Diamonds (India) rose 166.67% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.85% to Rs 42.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.9426.53 62 OPM %0.720.41 -PBDT0.300.11 173 PBT0.240.09 167 NP0.240.09 167

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU