Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.85% to Rs 42.94 crore

Net profit of Mini Diamonds (India) rose 166.67% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.85% to Rs 42.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.42.9426.530.720.410.300.110.240.090.240.09

