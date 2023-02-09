Mini Diamonds (India) standalone net profit rises 166.67% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 61.85% to Rs 42.94 croreNet profit of Mini Diamonds (India) rose 166.67% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 61.85% to Rs 42.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales42.9426.53 62 OPM %0.720.41 -PBDT0.300.11 173 PBT0.240.09 167 NP0.240.09 167
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU