Ministry of Finance Says Additional Borrowing Of Rs 9,913 Crore Permitted To Five States For Meeting Reform Targets

The Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, has granted permission to raise additional financial resources of Rs. 9,913 crore to 5 (five) States through Open Market Borrowings (OMBs). These States are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Tripura. This permission has been accorded after these States successfully met the reform condition of implementation of One Nation One Ration Card System. State wise details of the additional borrowing permission granted by the Government of India are as follows:
Andhra Pradesh - Rs.2,525 crore
Telangana - Rs.2,508 crore
Karnataka - Rs.4,509 crore
Tripura - Rs.148 crore
In view of the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic the Central Government had in May, 2020 allowed additional borrowing limit of up to 2 percent of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to the States for the year 2020-21. This made an amount up to Rs. 4,27,302 crore available to the States. One percent of this is subject to implementation of following four specific State level reforms, where weightage of each reform is 0.25 percent of GSDP
