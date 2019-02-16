Minolta Finance standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Breakers claim 20th Women's National Cricket League title
Canon eyes robust growth in India, explores opportunities in new segments
Sahapedia invites applications for second edition of Frames Photography Grant
Anushka Sharma to promote Fujifilm's Instax
Panasonic, Leica, Sigma form strategic partnership
-
Sales rise 30.00% to Rs 0.13 croreNet profit of Minolta Finance rose 150.00% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.130.10 30 OPM %76.9240.00 -PBDT0.100.04 150 PBT0.100.04 150 NP0.100.04 150
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU