Mirza International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 23.23 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mirza International consolidated net profit rises 0.84% in the March 2020 quarter
Youth form majority of over 1000 coronavirus cases in Pak: Zafar Mirza
'Biggest need of the hour': Sania Mirza urges people to stay at home
Equestrian Fouaad Mirza says Olympics postponement blessing in disguise for him
Sania Mirza nominated for Fed Cup Heart award
-
Sales decline 73.02% to Rs 83.11 croreNet loss of Mirza International reported to Rs 23.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 9.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 73.02% to Rs 83.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 308.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales83.11308.03 -73 OPM %-1.1810.98 -PBDT-11.1223.82 PL PBT-23.6215.02 PL NP-23.239.54 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU