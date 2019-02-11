JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

SRG Housing Finance standalone net profit rises 108.26% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Mirza International standalone net profit declines 64.32% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 20.94% to Rs 307.12 crore

Net profit of Mirza International declined 64.32% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 20.94% to Rs 307.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 253.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales307.12253.95 21 OPM %9.6418.13 -PBDT21.1139.44 -46 PBT11.8931.43 -62 NP7.4620.91 -64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 15:11 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements