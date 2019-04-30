Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 193.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 123.61 croreNet profit of Mishtann Foods rose 193.10% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 123.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 134.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 110.34% to Rs 11.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 481.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 387.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales123.61134.12 -8 481.72387.53 24 OPM %5.313.41 -4.853.43 - PBDT5.513.59 53 19.4410.17 91 PBT5.063.06 65 17.608.30 112 NP3.401.16 193 11.805.61 110
