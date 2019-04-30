Mishtann Foods standalone net profit rises 193.10% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 7.84% to Rs 123.61 crore

Net profit of rose 193.10% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.84% to Rs 123.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 134.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 110.34% to Rs 11.80 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 24.31% to Rs 481.72 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 387.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

123.61134.12481.72387.535.313.414.853.435.513.5919.4410.175.063.0617.608.303.401.1611.805.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)