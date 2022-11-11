Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 37.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.49% to Rs 69.58 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast declined 37.40% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 69.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.69.5857.276.257.843.143.781.882.591.542.46

