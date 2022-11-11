JUST IN
Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 24.44% in the September 2022 quarter
Mitsu Chem Plast standalone net profit declines 37.40% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 21.49% to Rs 69.58 crore

Net profit of Mitsu Chem Plast declined 37.40% to Rs 1.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 21.49% to Rs 69.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales69.5857.27 21 OPM %6.257.84 -PBDT3.143.78 -17 PBT1.882.59 -27 NP1.542.46 -37

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:38 IST

