Mittal Life Style reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.29% to Rs 16.55 croreMittal Life Style reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.5520.01 -17 OPM %0.060.60 -PBDT-0.040.12 PL PBT-0.060.10 PL NP00.07 -100
