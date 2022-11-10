Mittal Life Style reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.29% to Rs 16.55 crore

Mittal Life Style reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.16.5520.010.060.60-0.040.12-0.060.1000.07

