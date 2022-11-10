JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bengal & Assam Company consolidated net profit rises 51.12% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Mittal Life Style reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 17.29% to Rs 16.55 crore

Mittal Life Style reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 16.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales16.5520.01 -17 OPM %0.060.60 -PBDT-0.040.12 PL PBT-0.060.10 PL NP00.07 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 07:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU