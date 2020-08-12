MMP Industries standalone net profit declines 74.61% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 45.33% to Rs 35.88 crore

Net profit of MMP Industries declined 74.61% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.33% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 65.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.35.8865.639.1712.492.988.671.938.151.465.75

