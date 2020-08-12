MMP Industries standalone net profit declines 74.61% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 45.33% to Rs 35.88 croreNet profit of MMP Industries declined 74.61% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 45.33% to Rs 35.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 65.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales35.8865.63 -45 OPM %9.1712.49 -PBDT2.988.67 -66 PBT1.938.15 -76 NP1.465.75 -75
