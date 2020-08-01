MMTC reports standalone net loss of Rs 271.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.76% to Rs 3497.14 croreNet loss of MMTC reported to Rs 271.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 11.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 50.76% to Rs 3497.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 7101.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 227.11 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 81.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 16.72% to Rs 24134.98 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 28979.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales3497.147101.80 -51 24134.9828979.44 -17 OPM %-5.950.62 --0.290.63 - PBDT-245.8226.44 PL -177.26133.89 PL PBT-247.5624.93 PL -182.91128.35 PL NP-271.3711.76 PL -227.1181.43 PL
