MMTC reports standalone net profit of Rs 1117.19 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 98.99% to Rs 14.09 crore

Net profit of MMTC reported to Rs 1117.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 185.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 98.99% to Rs 14.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1390.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.14.091390.54-258.84-2.01-22.92-47.42-24.03-48.521117.19-185.80

