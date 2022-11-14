Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 748.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 27.00% to Rs 42.29 crore

Net profit of Modern Dairies rose 748.00% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.00% to Rs 42.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.42.2957.9310.953.565.022.134.240.504.240.50

