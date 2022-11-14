Modern Dairies standalone net profit rises 748.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 27.00% to Rs 42.29 croreNet profit of Modern Dairies rose 748.00% to Rs 4.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 27.00% to Rs 42.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 57.93 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales42.2957.93 -27 OPM %10.953.56 -PBDT5.022.13 136 PBT4.240.50 748 NP4.240.50 748
