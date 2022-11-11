Modern Denim reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.45 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Kakatiya Textiles standalone net profit rises 257.30% in the March 2022 quarter
Alstone Textiles (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 8.27 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Filatex India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Gayatri Projects Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Ministry of Textiles clears 20 strategic research projects
-
Sales rise 127.98% to Rs 11.49 croreNet profit of Modern Denim reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 127.98% to Rs 11.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales11.495.04 128 OPM %5.13-23.61 -PBDT0.68-0.59 LP PBT0.45-0.86 LP NP0.45-0.86 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU