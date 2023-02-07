Modern Engineering and Projects reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.88 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 75.68% to Rs 0.09 croreNet Loss of Modern Engineering and Projects reported to Rs 0.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 75.68% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.090.37 -76 OPM %-622.22-159.46 -PBDT-0.64-0.59 -8 PBT-0.93-0.64 -45 NP-0.88-0.64 -38
