Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 41.89% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net loss of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 41.89% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.430.74 -42 OPM %-69.77-4.05 -PBDT-0.110.15 PL PBT-0.120.14 PL NP-0.100.10 PL

Wed, January 30 2019. 18:01 IST

