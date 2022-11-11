Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 0.86 croreNet profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.860.84 2 OPM %20.9323.81 -PBDT0.170.20 -15 PBT0.160.19 -16 NP0.110.14 -21
