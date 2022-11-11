Modern Shares & Stockbrokers standalone net profit declines 21.43% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.38% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Modern Shares & Stockbrokers declined 21.43% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.38% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.860.8420.9323.810.170.200.160.190.110.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)