Modex International Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 24.01% to Rs 5.00 croreNet profit of Modex International Securities reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 24.01% to Rs 5.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.68% to Rs 0.55 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 8.00% to Rs 18.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales5.006.58 -24 18.7520.38 -8 OPM %27.80-1.06 -15.95-9.32 - PBDT0.740.23 222 1.681.34 25 PBT0.42-0.01 LP 0.500.66 -24 NP0.47-0.19 LP 0.550.74 -26
