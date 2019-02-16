Modex International Securities standalone net profit declines 80.00% in the December 2018 quarter

-

Sales decline 13.77% to Rs 4.07 croreNet profit of Modex International Securities declined 80.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 13.77% to Rs 4.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.72 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.074.72 -14 OPM %17.69-14.62 -PBDT0.320.22 45 PBT0.010.05 -80 NP0.010.05 -80
