Modison consolidated net profit declines 91.61% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.19% to Rs 80.14 crore

Net profit of Modison declined 91.61% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 80.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 95.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.80.1495.622.259.451.758.910.187.300.465.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)