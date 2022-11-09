Modison consolidated net profit declines 91.61% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Modison Metals consolidated net profit declines 51.09% in the March 2022 quarter
Modison Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Wipro consolidated net profit declines 9.27% in the September 2022 quarter
The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 17.85% in the September 2022 quarter
Choice International consolidated net profit declines 29.83% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 16.19% to Rs 80.14 croreNet profit of Modison declined 91.61% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.19% to Rs 80.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 95.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales80.1495.62 -16 OPM %2.259.45 -PBDT1.758.91 -80 PBT0.187.30 -98 NP0.465.48 -92
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU