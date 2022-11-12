Mohite Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 65.52% to Rs 18.38 crore

Net profit of Mohite Industries declined 58.82% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 65.52% to Rs 18.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.18.3853.3120.1810.491.782.940.701.700.701.70

