Mohite Industries consolidated net profit declines 58.82% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 65.52% to Rs 18.38 crore

Net profit of Mohite Industries declined 58.82% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 65.52% to Rs 18.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales18.3853.31 -66 OPM %20.1810.49 -PBDT1.782.94 -39 PBT0.701.70 -59 NP0.701.70 -59

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:09 IST

