Mohota Industries standalone net profit declines 93.38% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 34.98% to Rs 58.02 crore

Net profit of Mohota Industries declined 93.38% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 34.98% to Rs 58.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 89.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales58.0289.23 -35 OPM %5.965.41 -PBDT0.992.68 -63 PBT0.221.76 -88 NP0.101.51 -93

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 13:31 IST

