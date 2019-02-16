Mohota Industries standalone net profit declines 93.38% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.98% to Rs 58.02 croreNet profit of Mohota Industries declined 93.38% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 34.98% to Rs 58.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 89.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales58.0289.23 -35 OPM %5.965.41 -PBDT0.992.68 -63 PBT0.221.76 -88 NP0.101.51 -93
