MOIL Ltd extends winning spree

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 145.25, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.73% in last one year as compared to a 3.75% spurt in NIFTY and a 1.41% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

MOIL Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 145.25, up 0.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.58% on the day, quoting at 11335.15. The Sensex is at 38431.77, up 0.65%. MOIL Ltd has slipped around 2.02% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 13.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2332, up 2.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.33 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

