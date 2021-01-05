MOIL Ltd gains for third straight session

MOIL Ltd is quoting at Rs 150.8, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.13% in last one year as compared to a 17.99% jump in NIFTY and a 21.91% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which MOIL Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.66% in last one month and is currently quoting at 3424.6, down 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 32.73 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

