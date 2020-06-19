MOIL slips after Q4 PAT tumbles 90% to Rs 13 cr

MOIL slumped 5.11% to Rs 150.45 after consolidated net profit slumped 90.4% to Rs 13.47 crore on 43% drop in net sales to Rs 248.66 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax stood at Rs 21.62 crore in Q4 March 2020, tumbling 89% from Rs 193.99 crore in Q4 March 2019. Current tax expense slumped 92.80% YoY to Rs 4.57 crore during the quarter.

The board has recommended final dividend of Rs 3 per share for the year ended March 2020.

MOIL is engaged in the exploration, exploitation and marketing of manganese ore and products, such as electrolytic manganese dioxide and high carbon ferro manganese alloy. The company operates through three segments: mining, manufacturing and power generation.

The Government of India holds 53.843% stake in MOIL as on 31 March 2020.

