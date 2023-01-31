MOIL standalone net profit declines 68.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.89% to Rs 302.00 croreNet profit of MOIL declined 68.10% to Rs 39.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 123.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 302.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 363.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales302.00363.36 -17 OPM %18.3244.74 -PBDT76.20190.41 -60 PBT46.11164.01 -72 NP39.52123.88 -68
