MOIL standalone net profit declines 68.10% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of MOIL declined 68.10% to Rs 39.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 123.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 16.89% to Rs 302.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 363.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.302.00363.3618.3244.7476.20190.4146.11164.0139.52123.88

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)