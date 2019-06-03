Monarch Networth Capital standalone net profit declines 12.76% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 35.14% to Rs 13.51 crore

Net profit of declined 12.76% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 35.14% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.13% to Rs 13.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.50% to Rs 62.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

13.5120.8362.5379.664.9616.2314.7620.742.824.3315.2520.392.554.1214.3219.493.353.8413.7317.19

