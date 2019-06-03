Monarch Networth Capital standalone net profit declines 12.76% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
SVP Global Ventures consolidated net profit declines 24.40% in the March 2019 quarter
Sales decline 35.14% to Rs 13.51 crore

Net profit of Monarch Networth Capital declined 12.76% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 35.14% to Rs 13.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 20.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.13% to Rs 13.73 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.50% to Rs 62.53 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 79.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales13.5120.83 -35 62.5379.66 -22 OPM %4.9616.23 -14.7620.74 - PBDT2.824.33 -35 15.2520.39 -25 PBT2.554.12 -38 14.3219.49 -27 NP3.353.84 -13 13.7317.19 -20

