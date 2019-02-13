Monarch Networth Capital standalone net profit declines 78.35% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 46.54% to Rs 11.65 croreNet profit of Monarch Networth Capital declined 78.35% to Rs 1.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 46.54% to Rs 11.65 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 21.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales11.6521.79 -47 OPM %0.6025.29 -PBDT1.626.47 -75 PBT1.406.25 -78 NP1.105.08 -78
