Monsanto India standalone net profit declines 38.51% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Panel set up to vet Bayer, Monsanto India integration proposal
Monsanto India Q2 profit at Rs 24 cr, revenue up 33% at Rs 133.49 cr
Bayer Crop Science board approves amalgamation of Monsanto India
Monsanto India Q1 net profit up 21 pc at Rs 66 cr
Bayer says Monsanto India integration to complete in one year
-
Sales decline 16.94% to Rs 152.61 croreNet profit of Monsanto India declined 38.51% to Rs 38.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 63.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.94% to Rs 152.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 183.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales152.61183.74 -17 OPM %23.7937.53 -PBDT44.5172.37 -38 PBT41.6869.61 -40 NP38.9563.34 -39
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU