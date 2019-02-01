JUST IN
Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Monsanto India standalone net profit declines 38.51% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 16.94% to Rs 152.61 crore

Net profit of Monsanto India declined 38.51% to Rs 38.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 63.34 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 16.94% to Rs 152.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 183.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales152.61183.74 -17 OPM %23.7937.53 -PBDT44.5172.37 -38 PBT41.6869.61 -40 NP38.9563.34 -39

First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 15:15 IST

