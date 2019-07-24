Monsanto India standalone net profit rises 15.12% in the June 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 10.05% to Rs 286.84 crore

Net profit of Monsanto India rose 15.12% to Rs 76.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 66.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 10.05% to Rs 286.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 260.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales286.84260.64 10 OPM %27.1127.39 -PBDT88.9374.88 19 PBT85.8071.88 19 NP76.0066.02 15

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:32 IST

