High Street Filatex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Monte Carlo Fashions reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.85 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 14.50% to Rs 95.78 crore

Net Loss of Monte Carlo Fashions reported to Rs 18.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 8.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.50% to Rs 95.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 12.24% to Rs 59.60 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 67.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 13.96% to Rs 656.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 575.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales95.7883.65 15 656.37575.95 14 OPM %-26.70-15.92 -15.6919.66 - PBDT-21.41-6.80 -215 112.29123.29 -9 PBT-26.30-11.89 -121 93.19102.33 -9 NP-18.85-8.68 -117 59.6067.91 -12

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 09:14 IST

