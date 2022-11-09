JUST IN
Zee Media Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 12.08 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Monte Carlo Fashions standalone net profit declines 10.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 248.58 crore

Net profit of Monte Carlo Fashions declined 10.59% to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 248.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 238.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales248.58238.29 4 OPM %20.4222.11 -PBDT49.3053.99 -9 PBT39.9144.87 -11 NP30.3233.91 -11

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 08:24 IST

