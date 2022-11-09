Monte Carlo Fashions standalone net profit declines 10.59% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 4.32% to Rs 248.58 crore

Net profit of Monte Carlo Fashions declined 10.59% to Rs 30.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 33.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 4.32% to Rs 248.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 238.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.248.58238.2920.4222.1149.3053.9939.9144.8730.3233.91

