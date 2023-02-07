Monte Carlo Fashions standalone net profit rises 11.44% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 12.49% to Rs 519.54 croreNet profit of Monte Carlo Fashions rose 11.44% to Rs 86.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 77.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.49% to Rs 519.54 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 461.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales519.54461.87 12 OPM %25.0524.61 -PBDT126.25114.34 10 PBT116.16104.12 12 NP86.3177.45 11
