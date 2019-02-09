Monte Carlo Fashions standalone net profit rises 21.34% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
P&G Q4 net profit down 43% to Rs 44.55 crore
SEAMEC reports standalone net profit of Rs 35.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
AVTIL Enterprise standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the December 2018 quarter
Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 91.83% in the December 2018 quarter
Oriental Trimex reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.52 crore in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 15.87% to Rs 375.56 croreNet profit of Monte Carlo Fashions rose 21.34% to Rs 75.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 62.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.87% to Rs 375.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 324.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales375.56324.13 16 OPM %31.2531.45 -PBDT119.62100.26 19 PBT114.7494.82 21 NP75.4562.18 21
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU