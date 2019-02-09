JUST IN
Monte Carlo Fashions standalone net profit rises 21.34% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 15.87% to Rs 375.56 crore

Net profit of Monte Carlo Fashions rose 21.34% to Rs 75.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 62.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 15.87% to Rs 375.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 324.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales375.56324.13 16 OPM %31.2531.45 -PBDT119.62100.26 19 PBT114.7494.82 21 NP75.4562.18 21

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 17:06 IST

