Moongipa Capital Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.07 crore in the June 2019 quarter

Sales decline 36.84% to Rs 0.12 croreNet loss of Moongipa Capital Finance reported to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 36.84% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales0.120.19 -37 OPM %-908.33-47.37 -PBDT-1.060.32 PL PBT-1.060.32 PL NP-1.070.24 PL
