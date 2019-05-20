Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Capital Market 

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.150.18 -17 0.710.67 6 OPM %6.67-5.56 -4.2317.91 - PBDT0.040.09 -56 0.160.47 -66 PBT0.040.09 -56 0.150.45 -67 NP0.020.07 -71 0.090.36 -75

