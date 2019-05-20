Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
NHB proposes higher capital adequacy for mortgage firms by March 2022
Board of Capital India Finance approves rights issue
Reliance Home Finance, Reliance Commercial Finance seek investors
Muthoot Capital inks Rs 236 cr securitisation deal
Capital India Finance standalone net profit rises 2746.67% in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.15 croreNet profit of Moongipa Capital Finance declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 75.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.150.18 -17 0.710.67 6 OPM %6.67-5.56 -4.2317.91 - PBDT0.040.09 -56 0.160.47 -66 PBT0.040.09 -56 0.150.45 -67 NP0.020.07 -71 0.090.36 -75
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU