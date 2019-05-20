Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit declines 71.43% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore

Net profit of declined 71.43% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 16.67% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 75.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.97% to Rs 0.71 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.150.180.710.676.67-5.564.2317.910.040.090.160.470.040.090.150.450.020.070.090.36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)