Moongipa Securities standalone net profit rises 124.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 145.76% to Rs 1.45 croreNet profit of Moongipa Securities rose 124.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 145.76% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.450.59 146 OPM %41.3862.71 -PBDT0.860.42 105 PBT0.840.42 100 NP0.560.25 124
