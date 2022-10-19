Moongipa Securities standalone net profit rises 124.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 145.76% to Rs 1.45 crore

Net profit of Moongipa Securities rose 124.00% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 145.76% to Rs 1.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1.450.5941.3862.710.860.420.840.420.560.25

