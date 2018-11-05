Morarjee Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.04 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 4.53% to Rs 82.40 croreNet loss of Morarjee Textiles reported to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales declined 4.53% to Rs 82.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 86.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales82.4086.31 -5 OPM %10.7022.33 -PBDT-4.126.31 PL PBT-9.950.63 PL NP-7.040.37 PL
